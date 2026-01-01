ClickUp
CaseGuard
Task management with statuses, assignees, and due dates
Dependencies and task relationships
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat with channels and direct messages
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Comments with @mentions and assigned feedback
SyncUps (video meetings with no time limits)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Goal tracking with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)