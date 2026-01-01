The #1 CaseGuard Alternative

CaseGuard redacts files. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals so teams collaborate in real time without switching between redaction tools and project platforms.
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ClickUp vs CaseGuard

CaseGuard specializes in redaction workflows. ClickUp brings your entire team's work into one collaborative workspace.

CaseGuard

  • Focused on redaction and compliance workflows
  • Limited collaboration features for cross-functional teams
  • Requires separate tools for project management and communication
  • Steep learning curve for non-compliance use cases
  • Premium plan required for bulk automation and team collaboration

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned feedback
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual busywork
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over CaseGuard

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with tasks, Docs, Goals, and automation. CaseGuard specializes in redaction; teams need additional tools for broader collaboration.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

CaseGuard

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses, assignees, and due dates
Dependencies and task relationships
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and direct messages
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Comments with @mentions and assigned feedback
SyncUps (video meetings with no time limits)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Goals & Reporting
Goal tracking with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Integrations & Accessibility
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT