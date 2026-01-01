The #1 CareCloud Alternative

CareCloud documents care. ClickUp delivers it.

ClickUp unites clinical workflows, staff scheduling, patient engagement, and compliance tracking in one workspace—no expensive integrations or per-user fees.
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Coordinate care without the complexity

ClickUp vs CareCloud

CareCloud's enterprise pricing and healthcare-only focus create barriers. ClickUp offers flexible workflows for any team at transparent costs.

CareCloud

  • Separate systems for EHR, practice management, and patient engagement
  • Healthcare-specific platform with limited customization
  • Enterprise pricing without transparent costs
  • AI features require undisclosed add-on fees
  • Requires constant internet connectivity for core features

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and tasks in one workspace
  • Custom statuses and 15+ Custom Field types for clinical workflows
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations for appointment reminders and compliance tracking
  • Offline Mode for documentation without internet access
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with CareCloud?

ClickUp provides customizable workflows, transparent pricing, and all-in-one collaboration tools that scale from small practices to enterprise healthcare organizations without expensive integrations.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

CareCloud

Clinical Documentation & Workflows
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Custom statuses for clinical workflows
Offline Mode for documentation
Proofing for image and PDF annotations
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant for documentation
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
Clip for screen recording
Customization & Automation
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent pricing without enterprise quotes
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT