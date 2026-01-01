ClickUp
CareCloud
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Custom statuses for clinical workflows
Offline Mode for documentation
Proofing for image and PDF annotations
AI writing assistant for documentation
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
Clip for screen recording
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent pricing without enterprise quotes