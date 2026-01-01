The #1 Capacities Alternative

Capacities organizes notes. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI so teams ship faster without switching between knowledge bases and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Capacities

Capacities organizes thoughts. ClickUp connects knowledge to execution so teams move from ideas to shipped work.

Capacities

  • Object-based notes without task management or time tracking
  • Limited views focused on knowledge organization
  • No native time tracking or project planning features
  • Basic automations through calendar and task integrations
  • AI requires internet; offline mode excludes integrations

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive and Salesforce
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Capacities

ClickUp connects knowledge work to execution with tasks, docs, goals, and AI in one workspace. Automate routine work and ship faster without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Capacities

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Bidirectional linking between items
AI-powered search across connected apps
Offline mode for uninterrupted work
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks for routine work
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team messaging
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Proofing for annotating files
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
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