ClickUp
Capacities
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Bidirectional linking between items
AI-powered search across connected apps
Offline mode for uninterrupted work
Task management with statuses and workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks for routine work
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Real-time Chat for team messaging
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Proofing for annotating files
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking