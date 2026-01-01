The #1 CAPABARA Alternative

AI assistants don't replace project management.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI so teams execute strategy without managing separate knowledge systems or custom LLM integrations.
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Turn AI insights into shipped work

ClickUp vs CAPABARA

CAPABARA offers AI assistants and knowledge management. ClickUp connects AI-powered work surfaces so teams move from planning to delivery in one workspace.

CAPABARA

  • Separate AI assistant, knowledge system, and task management components
  • Custom AI tools require setup and training on proprietary data
  • Knowledge base isolated from task execution
  • Manual conversion of AI recommendations into actionable tasks
  • Performance tracking requires separate dashboard configuration

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, goals, and chat in one workspace
  • ClickUp AI writes, summarizes, and generates action items in tasks and Docs
  • Connected Search indexes ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, and Confluence
  • 100+ automations convert insights into trackable workflows
  • Timeline, Workload, and Dashboard views for performance tracking
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with CAPABARA?

ClickUp connects AI-powered writing, search, and automation directly to tasks, docs, and goals. Execute strategy without switching between knowledge systems and project tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

CAPABARA

AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Custom AI assistant builder
Workflow automations
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking
Recurring tasks
Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Secure knowledge base with RAG technology
Document proofing and annotations
Goals & Performance Tracking
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
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