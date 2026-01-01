ClickUp
CAPABARA
AI writing assistant
AI task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Custom AI assistant builder
Workflow automations
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking
Recurring tasks
Collaborative Docs
Secure knowledge base with RAG technology
Document proofing and annotations
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Custom Dashboards
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members