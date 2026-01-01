ClickUp
Candis
Custom approval workflows
Expense tracking with receipt upload
Contract management with renewal reminders
AI-powered data extraction
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs to tasks and projects
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat with task creation
Assigned comments for accountability
SyncUps for video meetings
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Free Forever plan with unlimited users