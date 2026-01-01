The #1 Candis Alternative

Candis tracks invoices. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites invoice approvals, expense tracking, contract management, and project delivery in one workspace so finance teams eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster.
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ClickUp vs Candis

Candis handles invoices and expenses. ClickUp connects finance workflows to projects, goals, and team collaboration without switching tools.

Candis

  • Invoice and expense management only
  • Limited to finance workflows; no project tracking
  • Requires ERP integrations for broader visibility
  • No native chat or whiteboards for team collaboration
  • Separate tools needed for contracts and project delivery

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Custom approval workflows with 100+ automations
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Workload
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with assigned comments and @mentions
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Candis?

ClickUp combines invoice approvals, expense tracking, contract management, and project execution in one workspace. Automate approvals, link contracts to tasks, and track budgets without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Candis

Invoice & Expense Management
Custom approval workflows
Expense tracking with receipt upload
Contract management with renewal reminders
AI-powered data extraction
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs to tasks and projects
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
Assigned comments for accountability
SyncUps for video meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
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