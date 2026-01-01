The #1 Camunda Alternative

Camunda orchestrates processes. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute faster without technical complexity or BPMN modeling overhead.
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Built for execution, not just orchestration

ClickUp vs Camunda

Camunda requires technical expertise and BPMN knowledge. ClickUp makes project execution accessible to every team.

Camunda

  • Requires BPMN technical knowledge and modeling expertise
  • Steep learning curve for business users
  • Process-first architecture; limited task execution features
  • Enterprise pricing for production capabilities
  • Designed primarily for developers and technical teams

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Gantt, Workload, and Board
  • 100+ automations with visual triggers and actions
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Intuitive interface for non-technical teams
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Camunda

ClickUp delivers project execution tools teams can adopt immediately; no technical training or process modeling required. Automate workflows, track progress, and collaborate in real time.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Camunda

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and workflows
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Gantt, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Collaborative docs and wikis
Visual collaboration with whiteboards
Video meetings and screen recording
Proofing and annotation
Automation & AI
No-code workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom dashboards
Team workload view
Goal tracking with task linking
Customization & Flexibility
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Intuitive for non-technical teams
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
24/7 support
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