ClickUp
Camunda
Task management with statuses and workflows
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Gantt, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Time tracking with reporting
Real-time chat
Collaborative docs and wikis
Visual collaboration with whiteboards
Video meetings and screen recording
Proofing and annotation
No-code workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Custom dashboards
Team workload view
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Intuitive for non-technical teams
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
24/7 support