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CallDigit AI
AI writing assistant for task descriptions and Docs
Conversational AI for customer support
Workflow automations (triggers, actions, conditions)
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
Native CRM with customizable pipelines and deal stages
Lead capture Forms with conditional logic
Automated lead qualification and routing
CRM integrations (Salesforce, HubSpot)
Task dependencies and critical path tracking
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting and embeds
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goal tracking with automatic progress rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members