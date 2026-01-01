The #1 CallDigit AI Alternative

CallDigit AI texts leads. ClickUp closes them.

ClickUp unites lead capture, qualification workflows, and CRM tracking so sales teams convert faster without switching between SMS bots and project tools.
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ClickUp vs CallDigit AI

CallDigit AI automates SMS conversations. ClickUp connects lead capture to deal execution in one workspace.

CallDigit AI

  • SMS bot for lead qualification and customer support
  • Requires separate CRM for deal tracking and pipeline management
  • No native task management or project collaboration
  • Limited to text messaging workflows
  • Pricing scales with contact volume and message limits

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with Custom Fields for lead tracking and qualification
  • Forms capture leads; automations route to sales reps instantly
  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for follow-ups, reminders, and handoffs
  • Real-time Chat and SyncUps for team collaboration
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with CallDigit AI?

ClickUp connects lead capture to closed deals with native CRM, automations, and collaboration tools. CallDigit AI handles SMS conversations but requires separate platforms for execution.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

CallDigit AI

AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for task descriptions and Docs
Conversational AI for customer support
Workflow automations (triggers, actions, conditions)
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
CRM & Lead Management
Native CRM with customizable pipelines and deal stages
Lead capture Forms with conditional logic
Automated lead qualification and routing
CRM integrations (Salesforce, HubSpot)
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and critical path tracking
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting and embeds
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goal tracking with automatic progress rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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