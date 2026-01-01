The #1 CA Service Desk Manager Alternative

CA Service Desk Manager tracks tickets. ClickUp solves them.

ClickUp unites incident tracking, knowledge bases, and team collaboration so service desks resolve issues faster without switching between legacy systems.
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ClickUp vs CA Service Desk Manager

CA Service Desk Manager requires constant documentation lookups and expensive licenses. ClickUp brings tasks, Docs, Chat, and automations into one intuitive workspace.

CA Service Desk Manager

  • Separate tools for knowledge management and collaboration
  • Steep learning curve with constant documentation lookups
  • Expensive enterprise licenses required for full features
  • Requires internet connectivity for syncing and workspaces
  • Complex ITIL-certified processes slow down simple workflows

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations to handle repetitive ticket routing
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Offline Mode keeps analysts productive without connectivity
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over CA Service Desk Manager

ClickUp delivers incident management, knowledge collaboration, and automation in one platform. Service desks resolve tickets faster without the complexity or cost of legacy ITSM tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

CA Service Desk Manager

Service Desk Operations
Incident tracking and resolution
Change management workflows
Service request management
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative knowledge base
Connected Search across apps
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Agents for task execution
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT