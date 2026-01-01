ClickUp
CA Service Desk Manager
Incident tracking and resolution
Change management workflows
Service request management
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative knowledge base
Connected Search across apps
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Agents for task execution
Real-time Chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view
Offline Mode
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Free Forever plan