The #1 C2Go Alternative

C2Go tracks packages. ClickUp moves your business.

Unify dispatch, documentation, client communication, and compliance tracking in one workspace. Stop juggling spreadsheets, emails, and phone calls to coordinate deliveries.
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Trusted by the best
Built for logistics teams

ClickUp vs C2Go

C2Go tracks shipments. ClickUp orchestrates operations, compliance, and client relationships without tool sprawl.

C2Go

  • GPS tracking and monitoring focused on vehicle location
  • Limited digital workflow tools beyond tracking
  • Manual coordination for dispatch and documentation
  • No built-in task management or client communication platform
  • Requires separate tools for operations, compliance, and reporting

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Forms in one workspace
  • Location Custom Fields and Map view for route planning
  • 100+ automations for dispatch, documentation, and compliance workflows
  • Native time tracking with reporting for driver hours and delivery windows
  • Real-time collaboration with mobile Offline Mode for field teams
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why logistics teams choose ClickUp over tracking-only systems

Consolidate dispatch, compliance documentation, client communication, and performance reporting in one customizable workspace. Automate repetitive processes and keep field teams connected.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

c2go

Tracking & Monitoring
Real-time GPS tracking
24/7 vehicle monitoring
Tasks & Operations Management
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies for sequential workflows
Recurring tasks for regular routes
Multiple view types
Documentation & Compliance
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and compliance
Custom Fields for tracking
File attachments and Proofing
Client Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Guest access for clients
Forms for client requests
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI-powered search
AI writing and summarization
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Mobile & Offline Access
Mobile app with Offline Mode
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HIPAA
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