ClickUp
c2go
Real-time GPS tracking
24/7 vehicle monitoring
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies for sequential workflows
Recurring tasks for regular routes
Multiple view types
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and compliance
Custom Fields for tracking
File attachments and Proofing
Real-time Chat
Guest access for clients
Forms for client requests
Workflow automations
AI-powered search
AI writing and summarization
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Mobile app with Offline Mode