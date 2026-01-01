The #1 Builderhead Alternative

Builderhead tracks projects. ClickUp builds them.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, time tracking, and goals so construction teams execute faster without juggling separate tools for scheduling, documentation, and collaboration.
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ClickUp vs Builderhead

Builderhead offers industry-specific views but requires multiple tools for complete project execution. ClickUp consolidates everything in one workspace.

Builderhead

  • Industry-specific but limited to project tracking
  • Pipeline, List, and Map views for portfolio management
  • Basic task management without advanced dependencies
  • Manual workflows with AI automation in development
  • Guest access available but limited tool visibility

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, Map, and Mind Map
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive tasks
  • Flexible guest permissions for contractors and suppliers
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why construction teams choose ClickUp over Builderhead

ClickUp delivers the portfolio visibility Builderhead offers plus native docs, time tracking, automations, and collaboration tools that eliminate tool sprawl and keep teams moving.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Builderhead

Project Portfolio Management
Portfolio Dashboard
Map View for geographic projects
Pipeline/Board View
Custom Filters
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) View
Workload View
Recurring tasks
Checklist templates
Task templates
Time Tracking & Budget Management
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Budget tracking
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Document storage
Version history
Connected Search
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Screen Recording & Proofing
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing annotations
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker
Autopilot Agents
Automations
Workflow automations
Collaboration & Access
Guest permissions
Whiteboards
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Pre-built reports
Export to Excel/CSV
Integrations
Native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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