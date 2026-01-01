ClickUp
Builderhead
Portfolio Dashboard
Map View for geographic projects
Pipeline/Board View
Custom Filters
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) View
Workload View
Recurring tasks
Checklist templates
Task templates
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Budget tracking
Collaborative Docs
Document storage
Version history
Connected Search
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments
SyncUps (video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing annotations
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker
Autopilot Agents
Workflow automations
Guest permissions
Whiteboards
Custom Dashboards
Pre-built reports
Export to Excel/CSV
Native integrations
Free Forever plan