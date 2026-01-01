ClickUp
Bryntum
Gantt chart with dependencies
Task dependencies (FS, FF, SS, SF)
Drag-and-drop task scheduling
Resource scheduling and workload management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map, etc.)
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Comments with @mentions and assignments
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
4-level hierarchy (Workspace > Space > List > Task)
Free Forever plan
Ready-to-use platform (no development required)
All-in-one workspace (no separate tool purchases)