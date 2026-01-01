The #1 Bryntum Alternative

Bryntum builds components. ClickUp builds momentum.

ClickUp unites tasks, Gantt charts, Docs, and Chat so teams plan, execute, and ship without assembling developer toolkits or managing separate collaboration apps.
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Ship projects without the assembly required

ClickUp vs Bryntum

Bryntum sells scheduling components for developers to build custom tools. ClickUp delivers ready-to-use project management with native collaboration built in.

Bryntum

  • Component library requiring custom development and integration work
  • No native collaboration; requires separate chat, docs, and communication tools
  • Developer-focused with steep learning curve for non-technical teams
  • Separate products for Gantt ($940), Scheduler ($680+), Kanban ($680), Calendar ($680)
  • No free tier; pricing starts at $680 per component

ClickUp

  • Native Gantt (Timeline), Kanban, Calendar, and Workload views in one workspace
  • Built-in Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals; no separate tools
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned feedback
  • 100+ automations and native time tracking included
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ready-to-use project management over component libraries

ClickUp consolidates scheduling, collaboration, and execution in one platform. Bryntum requires developers to assemble and maintain custom solutions from separate components.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Bryntum

Project Scheduling & Gantt
Gantt chart with dependencies
Task dependencies (FS, FF, SS, SF)
Drag-and-drop task scheduling
Resource scheduling and workload management
Task & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map, etc.)
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Comments with @mentions and assignments
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals & Reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Customization & Flexibility
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
4-level hierarchy (Workspace > Space > List > Task)
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Ready-to-use platform (no development required)
All-in-one workspace (no separate tool purchases)
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