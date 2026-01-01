The #1 Briefery Alternative

Briefery automates workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting performance walls.
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ClickUp vs Briefery

Stop wrestling with performance issues and expensive enterprise pricing. ClickUp delivers powerful automation without the lag.

Briefery

  • Performance degrades with large collections
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for full features
  • Steep learning curve for new users
  • Limited protocol support beyond REST APIs
  • Requires internet connectivity for core features

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations with fast performance at scale
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with Offline Mode support
  • Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types for analytics
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Briefery

ClickUp delivers workflow automation, business intelligence, and real-time collaboration without performance issues or connectivity friction.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Briefery

Workflow Management
Custom workflow creation
Workflow templates
Performance with large collections
Users report slowdowns and unresponsiveness with large collections
Automations
Workflow automation
Multi-step automation sequences
Task Management
Real-time issue tracking
Native time tracking
Multiple task views
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Document versioning
Connected Search across tools
Reporting & Analytics
Business intelligence tools
Data analytics
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Multi-system integrations
Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Offline Mode
Requires internet for syncing collections and team workspaces
Whiteboards
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Requires paid plan for full features
Affordable paid plans
Enterprise version considered expensive by users
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