ClickUp
Briefery
Custom workflow creation
Workflow templates
Performance with large collections
Users report slowdowns and unresponsiveness with large collections
Workflow automation
Multi-step automation sequences
Real-time issue tracking
Native time tracking
Multiple task views
Collaborative Docs
Document versioning
Connected Search across tools
Business intelligence tools
Data analytics
Workload view for capacity planning
Multi-system integrations
Real-time Chat
Offline Mode
Requires internet for syncing collections and team workspaces
Whiteboards
Free Forever plan
Requires paid plan for full features
Affordable paid plans
Enterprise version considered expensive by users