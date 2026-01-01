ClickUp
Bridgit Bench
Workload view for team capacity planning
Custom Fields for skills and certifications
Employee profile management
Formula Fields for utilization calculations
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view with day-level granularity
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map, Workload)
Recurring tasks and checklists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members