ClickUp
Brevo
Campaign planning and task management
Email campaign creation
Multichannel campaign coordination
Campaign performance dashboards
Collaborative Docs for campaign briefs
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Proofing for creative assets
Marketing workflow automations
Email sequence automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Customizable CRM for sales pipelines
Native time tracking
Meeting scheduling and recordings
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Free Forever plan