The #1 Brevo Alternative

Brevo sends emails. ClickUp ships campaigns.

ClickUp unites campaign planning, content creation, and workflow automation so marketing teams execute faster without juggling separate email, CRM, and project tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Build campaigns that actually ship

ClickUp vs Brevo

Brevo handles email sends. ClickUp manages the entire campaign lifecycle from strategy to delivery.

Brevo

  • Email, SMS, and WhatsApp campaigns require separate workflows
  • No native project management for campaign planning
  • Limited automation outside email sequences
  • Loyalty and CRM features don't connect to broader work surfaces
  • Sales pipeline separate from marketing execution

ClickUp

  • Campaign planning, content creation, and execution in one workspace
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for creative collaboration
  • 100+ automations to streamline repetitive marketing tasks
  • Goals link directly to campaigns with automatic progress tracking
  • Customizable CRM with Custom Fields for lead scoring and pipeline management
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Brevo?

ClickUp consolidates campaign planning, creative collaboration, and workflow automation in one platform. Manage marketing, sales, and client work without switching between email tools, CRMs, and project apps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Brevo

Marketing Campaign Management
Campaign planning and task management
Email campaign creation
Multichannel campaign coordination
Campaign performance dashboards
Collaboration & Content Creation
Collaborative Docs for campaign briefs
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Proofing for creative assets
Workflow Automation
Marketing workflow automations
Email sequence automation
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Sales & CRM
Customizable CRM for sales pipelines
Native time tracking
Meeting scheduling and recordings
Goals & Reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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