The #1 BreezeERP Alternative

BreezeERP tracks inventory. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards so teams collaborate in real time without switching between ERP modules and project tools.
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ClickUp vs BreezeERP

BreezeERP manages compliance and inventory. ClickUp manages projects, collaboration, and execution across every team.

BreezeERP

  • ERP modules focused on Indian compliance and billing
  • Limited project views; primarily transactional interfaces
  • Rule-based alerts; no visual automation builder
  • Separate apps for field sales and core ERP
  • No free plan; cloud-based subscription required

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Goals with automatic progress tracking from tasks
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over BreezeERP for project execution

BreezeERP excels at statutory compliance and inventory tracking. ClickUp delivers the collaboration, visibility, and automation teams need to ship work faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

BreezeERP

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Multiple project views
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Connected Search across workspace
Chat & Communication
Real-time team Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with live widgets
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams
Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT