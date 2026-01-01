ClickUp
BreezeERP
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Multiple project views
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Connected Search across workspace
Real-time team Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards with live widgets
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams
Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox
Free Forever plan