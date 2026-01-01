ClickUp
Breakcold
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automation (100+ triggers and actions)
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Recurring tasks with flexible schedules
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Phone, Email, Money)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Native integrations (1000+ apps)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members