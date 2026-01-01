The #1 Breakcold Alternative

Breakcold automates pipelines. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Breakcold

Breakcold automates social selling but leaves teams juggling tools for execution. ClickUp connects strategy to delivery in one workspace.

Breakcold

  • AI automates pipeline movement but requires separate tools for execution
  • Limited views focused on social selling feeds and pipelines
  • Custom fields available but no formula calculations
  • AI automation rules only on Max plan ($99/user/mo)
  • No native time tracking; requires integrations

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Custom Fields with Formula, Phone, Email, and Money types
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Breakcold?

ClickUp consolidates tasks, docs, goals, and communication so teams execute without tool sprawl. Breakcold automates social selling but leaves execution fragmented across platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Breakcold

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automation (100+ triggers and actions)
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Recurring tasks with flexible schedules
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Phone, Email, Money)
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Native integrations (1000+ apps)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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