The #1 BrandSocial Alternative

BrandSocial manages posts. ClickUp runs campaigns.

Unite content briefs, approval workflows, campaign goals, and team chat so marketing teams ship faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Built for teams who create at scale

ClickUp vs BrandSocial

BrandSocial handles social posts. ClickUp connects strategy, execution, and reporting in one workspace.

BrandSocial

  • Social post scheduling and approvals only
  • Limited to social media workflows
  • Basic calendar view for post planning
  • No time tracking or resource management
  • $99/month minimum for unlimited users

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat in one workspace
  • Custom approval workflows with dependencies and automations
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Calendar
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • Unlimited users and tasks on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that BrandSocial can't handle?

ClickUp unifies content planning, campaign execution, and performance tracking so marketing teams collaborate without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

BrandSocial

Content Management & Collaboration
Post scheduling and calendar
Approval workflows
Content briefs and collaborative Docs
Real-time team Chat
Visual brainstorming with Whiteboards
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals & Reporting
Campaign Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for content creation
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Pricing & Access
Unlimited users on free plan
Requires $99/month for unlimited users
Offline Mode for mobile work
Requires constant internet connectivity
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