ClickUp
BrandSocial
Post scheduling and calendar
Approval workflows
Content briefs and collaborative Docs
Real-time team Chat
Visual brainstorming with Whiteboards
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Native time tracking with reporting
Campaign Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
AI writing assistant for content creation
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Unlimited users on free plan
Requires $99/month for unlimited users
Offline Mode for mobile work
Requires constant internet connectivity