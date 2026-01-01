ClickUp
BPI System
Workflow automation with triggers and actions
Automatic task assignments and routing
Email notifications for workflow events
Conditional logic and business rules
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Recurring tasks and checklists
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Central document repository
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Customizable Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Cross-process trending and analytics
Scheduled automatic report distribution
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Electronic audit trail
Role-based security and permissions
Electronic signature capture
1,000+ native integrations
Zapier for custom integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members