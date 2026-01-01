The #1 BPI System Alternative

BPI System automates workflows. ClickUp unites your work.

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, chat, goals, and dashboards into one workspace so teams eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster.
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ClickUp vs BPI System

BPI System automates processes but keeps work siloed. ClickUp connects execution, collaboration, and visibility in one platform.

BPI System

  • Workflow automation without native docs or chat
  • Limited views focused on process dashboards
  • Automated workflows but requires configuration
  • No native time tracking or resource management
  • Single portal but requires legacy system integrations

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automations with triggers and conditional logic
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheets
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over BPI System

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and dashboards so teams automate workflows, track progress, and collaborate without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

BPI System

Automations
Workflow automation with triggers and actions
Automatic task assignments and routing
Email notifications for workflow events
Conditional logic and business rules
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Recurring tasks and checklists
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Central document repository
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Customizable Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Cross-process trending and analytics
Scheduled automatic report distribution
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Compliance & Security
Electronic audit trail
Role-based security and permissions
Electronic signature capture
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
Zapier for custom integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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