The #1 Botpress Alternative

Botpress builds bots. ClickUp builds momentum.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams execute faster without switching between conversation builders and project trackers.
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ClickUp vs Botpress

Botpress specializes in conversational AI. ClickUp connects strategy to execution across your entire team.

Botpress

  • Focused on conversational AI and chatbot development
  • Requires separate tools for project management
  • Limited collaboration features outside bot building
  • Steep learning curve for non-technical teams
  • Pay-as-you-go model with usage-based costs

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Botpress

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with tasks, docs, goals, and automation. Botpress excels at bot building but requires additional tools for team collaboration and execution.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Botpress

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI-powered writing assistance
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access for clients
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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