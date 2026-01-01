ClickUp
Botpress
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI-powered writing assistance
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access for clients
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members