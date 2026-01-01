ClickUp
BOSSDesk
Custom statuses for ticket workflows
Priority management and escalation
SLA tracking with Goals and Dashboards
Asset management with Custom Fields
Ticket routing with 100+ automations
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for knowledge base
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images and PDFs
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
15+ view types for specialized perspectives
Workload view for team capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
ClickUp Brain for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members