The #1 BOSSDesk Alternative

BOSSDesk tickets work. ClickUp gets work done.

Unite IT tickets, asset tracking, and team collaboration in one workspace so support teams resolve issues faster without switching tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Support teams need more than ticketing

ClickUp vs BOSSDesk

BOSSDesk handles IT tickets. ClickUp connects tickets, docs, chat, and dashboards so teams collaborate in real time.

BOSSDesk

  • Separate tools for docs and real-time chat
  • Basic custom fields for ticket metadata
  • Limited views focused on ticketing queues
  • Manual ticket routing and escalation rules
  • Requires constant internet connectivity

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Custom Fields for asset tracking and SLA management
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Dashboards
  • 100+ automations for ticket routing and escalation
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with BOSSDesk?

ClickUp unifies IT ticketing, knowledge management, and team collaboration so support teams resolve issues faster without switching between tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

BOSSDesk

IT Ticketing & Service Management
Custom statuses for ticket workflows
Priority management and escalation
SLA tracking with Goals and Dashboards
Asset management with Custom Fields
Ticket routing with 100+ automations
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs for knowledge base
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images and PDFs
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Views & Reporting
15+ view types for specialized perspectives
Workload view for team capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
AI & Automation
ClickUp Brain for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT