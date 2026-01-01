ClickUp
BoostHQ
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Content tagging and organization
File attachments and sharing
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and reminders
Connected Search across tools
Smart search within platform
Real-time Chat
Comments and Q&A on content
@Mentions and notifications
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Time tracking and reporting
Google Drive integration
Zoom and Slack integrations
Free Forever plan