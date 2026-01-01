The #1 BoostHQ Alternative

BoostHQ shares files. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites knowledge sharing, task execution, and team collaboration in one workspace so teams ship faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs BoostHQ

BoostHQ stores content. ClickUp connects knowledge to execution so teams act on insights immediately.

BoostHQ

  • Content library separate from task execution
  • Limited to file sharing and commenting
  • Basic search within uploaded content only
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Requires additional tools for work execution

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Connect knowledge directly to tasks with dependencies and relationships
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for execution
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, and Jira
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over BoostHQ

ClickUp connects knowledge to execution with tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards. Automate routine work, track progress in real-time, and align teams without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

BoostHQ

Content Management
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Content tagging and organization
File attachments and sharing
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and reminders
Search & Discovery
Connected Search across tools
Smart search within platform
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Comments and Q&A on content
@Mentions and notifications
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Time tracking and reporting
Integrations
Google Drive integration
Zoom and Slack integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT