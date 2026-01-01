The #1 BoondManager Alternative

BoondManager tracks consultants. ClickUp runs the business.

ClickUp unites project delivery, client collaboration, and team coordination in one workspace so consulting teams ship faster without juggling separate ERP modules.
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Built for consulting teams who need more than tracking

ClickUp vs BoondManager

BoondManager's ERP modules create silos. ClickUp connects sales, delivery, and operations in one flexible workspace.

BoondManager

  • Separate modules for CRM, ATS, projects, and financials
  • Limited views; Kanban only for recruitment pipelines
  • Time tracking requires mobile app for consultants
  • ERP-focused; requires full offering for cross-department visibility
  • Open API for custom integrations but limited native automations

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Board for visual pipelines
  • Native time tracking with real-time reporting and Dashboards
  • Customizable CRM using Custom Fields, statuses, and workflows
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual handoffs
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with BoondManager?

BoondManager specializes in consulting ERP workflows. ClickUp delivers the same project and financial visibility with more flexibility, better collaboration, and no module walls.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

BoondManager

Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Multiple assignees per task
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Board (Kanban) view
Table view
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate files)
SyncUps (video meetings)
Time Tracking & Financial Management
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Budget tracking with Custom Fields
CRM & Sales
Customizable CRM
Forms for lead capture
LinkedIn profile import
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Automations
Connected Search
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Open API
Accounting system connectors
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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