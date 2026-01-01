ClickUp
BoondManager
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Multiple assignees per task
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Board (Kanban) view
Table view
Mind Map view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate files)
SyncUps (video meetings)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Budget tracking with Custom Fields
Customizable CRM
Forms for lead capture
LinkedIn profile import
AI writing assistant
Automations
Connected Search
Goals with task linking
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Open API
Accounting system connectors
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