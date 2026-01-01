ClickUp
Boomi
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members