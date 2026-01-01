The #1 Boomi Alternative

Boomi integrates apps. ClickUp unites work.

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, goals, and automations into one workspace so teams execute faster without juggling integration platforms and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Boomi

Boomi connects systems but leaves teams managing work across separate tools. ClickUp unifies execution in one platform.

Boomi

  • Integration platform requires separate PM tools
  • No native time tracking or task management
  • Steep learning curve for non-technical teams
  • Enterprise pricing with limited free trial
  • Focused on API/data integration, not work execution

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automation triggers without performance lag
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Boomi?

ClickUp combines project management, collaboration, and automation in one platform. Boomi integrates systems but leaves teams managing work elsewhere.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Boomi

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Goals & Reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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