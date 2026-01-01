ClickUp
BookStack
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Nested pages and hierarchical organization
Page version history and restore
Link Docs directly to tasks and goals
Search across Docs, tasks, and connected apps
Task management with statuses and workflows
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Native time tracking with reporting
Task dependencies and relationships
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards with live data
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Cloud-based (no self-hosting required)
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)