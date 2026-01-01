The #1 BookStack Alternative

BookStack stores docs. ClickUp connects them to work.

Unite documentation, tasks, goals, and team collaboration in one workspace so knowledge drives execution instead of sitting in silos.
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Documentation that drives delivery

ClickUp vs BookStack

BookStack organizes knowledge. ClickUp connects documentation directly to tasks, goals, and outcomes so teams ship faster.

BookStack

  • Documentation lives separate from execution
  • No task management or project tracking
  • Search limited to documentation only
  • Single hierarchical view for content
  • Requires self-hosting and technical maintenance

ClickUp

  • Docs link directly to tasks, goals, and projects
  • Real-time collaboration with Chat, comments, and @mentions
  • Connected Search across Docs, tasks, and integrated apps
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Dashboards
  • Native time tracking, automations, and Whiteboards
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over BookStack

BookStack organizes documentation. ClickUp unifies Docs, tasks, goals, and collaboration so knowledge connects to delivery without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

BookStack

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Nested pages and hierarchical organization
Page version history and restore
Link Docs directly to tasks and goals
Search across Docs, tasks, and connected apps
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and workflows
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Native time tracking with reporting
Task dependencies and relationships
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with live data
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Infrastructure & Deployment
Cloud-based (no self-hosting required)
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT