The #1 BoldTrail Alternative

BoldTrail manages real estate. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites CRM, listings, transactions, and team collaboration in one workspace so brokerages and agents close deals faster without juggling platforms.
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One workspace. Every workflow.

ClickUp vs BoldTrail

BoldTrail locks features behind enterprise tiers. ClickUp gives brokerages, teams, and solo agents the tools they need on flexible plans.

BoldTrail

  • Real estate-specific CRM with behavioral tracking
  • Separate tools for listings, transactions, and client engagement
  • Requires internet for syncing collections and team workspaces
  • Performance issues reported with large databases
  • Enterprise pricing for advanced features

ClickUp

  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types for contacts, listings, and commissions
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Automations route leads, trigger follow-ups, and update pipeline stages
  • Offline Mode lets agents update tasks and notes without internet
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why brokerages and agents choose ClickUp over BoldTrail

ClickUp consolidates CRM, pipeline tracking, client communication, and back-office workflows in one customizable workspace. Automate lead routing, track commissions with Formula Fields, and collaborate in real time without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

BoldTrail

CRM & Contact Management
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
Lead routing automations
Offline access to contacts and tasks
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Performance with large databases
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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