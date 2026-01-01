ClickUp
BoldTrail
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
Lead routing automations
Offline access to contacts and tasks
15+ view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Performance with large databases
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Free Forever plan