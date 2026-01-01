ClickUp
BlueVolt
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Course catalog management
Content sharing with external partners
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types)
AI-powered Connected Search
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress rollup
1,000+ integrations
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan