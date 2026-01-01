ClickUp
BlueDocs
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
SOP templates and checklists
Version control with visual comparisons
Multi-stage approval workflows
Task dependencies and critical path
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Recurring tasks and reminders
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Connected Search across platforms
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members