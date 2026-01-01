ClickUp
Bloomfire
AI-powered search across connected apps
Search within tasks and project context
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks and goals
Version control and content restoration
Approval workflows for content
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and automation
AI writing and content summarization
AI-powered task automation
AI Notetaker for meetings
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan