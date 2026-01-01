The #1 Bloomfire Alternative

Bloomfire stores knowledge. ClickUp puts it to work.

ClickUp unites knowledge, tasks, and execution so teams find answers and ship work without switching between storage platforms and project tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Knowledge that drives action

ClickUp vs Bloomfire

Bloomfire archives content; ClickUp connects knowledge to tasks, goals, and delivery so teams act on insights immediately.

Bloomfire

  • Separate knowledge library disconnected from work
  • Search limited to Bloomfire content only
  • No task management or project execution
  • Requires integrations for time tracking
  • Paid plans required for full feature access

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
  • Knowledge links directly to tasks and goals
  • Native time tracking and project execution
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Bloomfire

ClickUp connects knowledge to execution with tasks, Docs, AI, and 15+ views so teams find answers and ship work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Bloomfire

Search & Discovery
AI-powered search across connected apps
Search within tasks and project context
Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks and goals
Version control and content restoration
Approval workflows for content
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and automation
AI Capabilities
AI writing and content summarization
AI-powered task automation
AI Notetaker for meetings
Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT