The #1 BlogIn Alternative

BlogIn shares updates. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites Docs, tasks, Chat, and Dashboards so teams collaborate on content and execute projects without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs BlogIn

BlogIn publishes internal updates. ClickUp connects knowledge to execution so teams move from idea to delivery.

BlogIn

  • Internal blog platform for publishing updates
  • Search limited to blog content only
  • Flat-rate pricing up to 1000 users
  • Comments and feedback on posts
  • No task management or project execution features

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, tasks, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • Connected Search finds information across all content instantly
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with assigned comments and @mentions
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over BlogIn

ClickUp connects knowledge sharing to task execution with Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards. Teams collaborate on content and ship work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

BlogIn

Content Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Real-time collaborative editing
Rich text formatting and embeds
Comments and feedback
Knowledge Management
Connected Search across all content
Organize content with categories and tags
Searchable archive of company knowledge
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Link Docs to tasks for execution
Native time tracking with reporting
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assign Chat messages as action items
Email and desktop notifications
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Integrations
Slack and Microsoft Teams integration
Zapier for workflow automation
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
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