ClickUp
BlogIn
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Real-time collaborative editing
Rich text formatting and embeds
Comments and feedback
Connected Search across all content
Organize content with categories and tags
Searchable archive of company knowledge
Task management with dependencies
15+ views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Link Docs to tasks for execution
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assign Chat messages as action items
Email and desktop notifications
AI writing assistance and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Slack and Microsoft Teams integration
Zapier for workflow automation
Free Forever plan with unlimited members