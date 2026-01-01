ClickUp
BizzMine
Dynamic form builder with conditional logic
Mobile data collection
External user form submissions
No-code workflow automation
Task dependencies and relationships
Linked processes connect workflows
Recurring tasks and checklists
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Customizable dashboards for QHSE metrics
Pareto and trend analysis
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Timeline (Gantt) view
Mind Map view
15+ specialized view types
Limited to List, Board, and Calendar views
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Activity logs and audit trails
21 CFR Part 11 compliant audit trail
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members