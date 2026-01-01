ClickUp
BizCRM App
Lead tracking
Deal pipeline management
Custom Fields for CRM data
Proposal generation
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate files)
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker
Autopilot Agents
Connected Search
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking
Native time tracking
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub/GitLab integration
QuickBooks integration
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan