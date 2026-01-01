The #1 BizCRM App Alternative

BizCRM App manages HR. ClickUp runs the whole business.

ClickUp unites project management, customizable CRM, Docs, Chat, and Goals so teams eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster without switching platforms.
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ClickUp vs BizCRM App

BizCRM App separates HR, CRM, and projects into disconnected modules. ClickUp brings it all together in one converged workspace.

BizCRM App

  • Separate modules for HR, CRM, and project management
  • Limited view options for visualizing work
  • Basic CRM focused on lead and deal tracking
  • Minimal automation capabilities
  • Requires paid plans for full feature access

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types for sales tracking
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over BizCRM App

ClickUp delivers project management, customizable CRM, and collaboration tools in one platform. Automate workflows, track goals, and keep teams aligned without switching between disconnected systems.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

BizCRM App

CRM & Sales
Lead tracking
Deal pipeline management
Custom Fields for CRM data
Proposal generation
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate files)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker
Autopilot Agents
Connected Search
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking
Native time tracking
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub/GitLab integration
QuickBooks integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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