ClickUp
BINOCS
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search across tools
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs
Embed tasks in Docs
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Flexible guest permissions
Workflow automations
Custom Fields with Formula Fields
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode