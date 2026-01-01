The #1 Bigin by Zoho CRM Alternative

Bigin tracks pipelines. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites sales pipelines, customer tasks, team docs, and automation so you close deals faster without juggling separate tools for CRM, projects, and collaboration.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Close deals without the tool sprawl

ClickUp vs Bigin by Zoho CRM

Bigin gates advanced features behind paid tiers and limits pipelines by plan. ClickUp gives you unlimited tasks, members, and collaboration on the Free plan.

Bigin by Zoho CRM

  • Limited to 500 records on free plan; paid plans required for scale
  • Pipeline limits by tier (1 free, 3-15 on paid plans)
  • Basic automations; advanced workflows require Premier plan
  • Spreadsheet-style views; limited visual perspectives
  • Custom fields restricted by plan tier

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Custom Fields with Formula, Location, Phone, Email types
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What can ClickUp do that Bigin by Zoho CRM can't?

ClickUp combines CRM workflows, project management, and team collaboration in one platform. Automate pipelines, track time, and connect customer data to execution without hitting record limits or paying for basic features.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Bigin by Zoho CRM

Pipeline Management
Custom statuses for sales stages
Multiple pipelines without limits
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Task dependencies and relationships
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
15+ specialized views
Collaboration & Communication
Native real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search (AI-powered cross-app search)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Goals & Strategy
Native Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited tasks on Free plan
Unlimited members on Free plan
Offline Mode
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub and GitLab integrations
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