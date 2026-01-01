ClickUp
Bigin by Zoho CRM
Custom statuses for sales stages
Multiple pipelines without limits
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
15+ specialized views
Native real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search (AI-powered cross-app search)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Native Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Unlimited tasks on Free plan
Unlimited members on Free plan
Offline Mode
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub and GitLab integrations