ClickUp
BIC Process Execution
Workflow automation
No-code workflow builder
Process templates library
Task management with dependencies
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Free Forever plan