The #1 BIC Process Execution Alternative

BIC Process Execution automates workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs BIC Process Execution

BIC Process Execution focuses on workflow automation. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with tasks, docs, and collaboration built in.

BIC Process Execution

  • Workflow automation without built-in task management
  • Limited views focused on process modeling
  • Drag-and-drop automation builder for no-code workflows
  • Collaboration features require process context
  • 30-day trial with no free tier after expiration

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with BIC Process Execution?

ClickUp combines process automation with full project management, docs, and team collaboration so you can plan, execute, and track work in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

BIC Process Execution

Process Automation
Workflow automation
No-code workflow builder
Process templates library
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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