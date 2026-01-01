ClickUp
Bettermode
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom task statuses
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Specialized project views
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
AI-powered Connected Search
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Custom Fields
Formula Fields
Offline Mode