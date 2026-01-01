The #1 Bettermode Alternative

Bettermode builds communities. ClickUp builds work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute projects without the complexity or performance issues of community platforms.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Built for execution, not just conversation

ClickUp vs Bettermode

Community platforms organize discussions. ClickUp organizes work with tasks, dependencies, and real-time collaboration.

Bettermode

  • Community-focused with Spaces, Collections, and Tags
  • Limited project management capabilities
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Basic automation through third-party integrations
  • Search limited to community content and tags

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, and Jira
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Bettermode?

ClickUp delivers purpose-built project management with tasks, dependencies, time tracking, and 15+ views. Bettermode organizes community discussions but lacks execution tools for complex projects.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Bettermode

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom task statuses
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Views & Visualization
Specialized project views
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
AI & Automation
AI-powered Connected Search
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Customization
Custom Fields
Formula Fields
Offline Access
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT