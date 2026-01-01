ClickUp
BenchmarkONE
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Deal pipeline tracking
Email integration (Gmail/Outlook)
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Proofing for feedback on assets
Advanced workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Native time tracking
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode