The #1 BenchmarkONE Alternative

BenchmarkONE tracks contacts. ClickUp ships campaigns.

ClickUp unites CRM, project management, Docs, and Chat so marketing teams execute campaigns without switching tools or paying per seat.
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ClickUp vs BenchmarkONE

BenchmarkONE manages contacts and emails. ClickUp connects strategy, execution, and collaboration in one workspace.

BenchmarkONE

  • Separate tools for CRM and project management
  • Limited views focused on contact lists and pipelines
  • Basic automation workflows for email sequences
  • Contact limits and feature gates on lower tiers
  • CRM-focused fields without project management depth

ClickUp

  • Native CRM, tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one platform
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Table for campaign planning
  • 100+ automations for follow-ups and status updates on paid plans
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Custom Fields for tracking deals, ROI, and campaign metrics
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that BenchmarkONE can't match?

ClickUp consolidates CRM, campaign execution, and team collaboration. Automate workflows, track performance, and ship faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

BenchmarkONE

CRM & Contact Management
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Deal pipeline tracking
Email integration (Gmail/Outlook)
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Proofing for feedback on assets
Automation & AI
Advanced workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Native time tracking
Pricing & Access
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode
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HIPAA
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