The #1 BEET Enterprise Alternative

BEET tracks machines. ClickUp moves teams.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, dashboards, and automations so manufacturing teams coordinate work without performance lag or expensive per-seat pricing.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Built for teams, not just equipment

ClickUp vs BEET Enterprise

BEET monitors factory floors. ClickUp coordinates the people behind production with real-time collaboration and flexible workflows.

BEET Enterprise

  • Separate modules for analytics, reports, and task boards
  • Performance issues with large data collections
  • Expensive enterprise licensing for multi-site operations
  • Limited collaboration features for distributed teams
  • Steep learning curve for non-technical users

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types for live KPIs
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations for conditional alerts and workflows
  • Real-time collaboration without internet dependency issues
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that BEET Enterprise can't match?

ClickUp combines task management, real-time dashboards, collaborative docs, and automations so manufacturing teams coordinate work across sites without tool sprawl or performance lag.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

BEET Enterprise

Task Management & Coordination
Task assignment and tracking
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Bulk task actions
Dashboards & Reporting
Custom Dashboards
Real-time performance monitoring
Custom Fields for calculations
Standard and custom reports
Collaboration & Documentation
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Operator observations logging
Proofing and annotations
Automations & Alerts
Conditional alerts and notifications
Custom automation workflows
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search
Conversational AI assistant
Views & Visualization
Multiple view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Time Tracking
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT