ClickUp
BEET Enterprise
Task assignment and tracking
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Bulk task actions
Custom Dashboards
Real-time performance monitoring
Custom Fields for calculations
Standard and custom reports
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Operator observations logging
Proofing and annotations
Conditional alerts and notifications
Custom automation workflows
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search
Conversational AI assistant
Multiple view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan