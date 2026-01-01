The #1 Beehome Alternative

Beehome celebrates work. ClickUp gets it done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams execute strategy without switching between engagement platforms and project tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Execute strategy, not just celebrate it

ClickUp vs Beehome

Beehome focuses on employee engagement and recognition. ClickUp connects recognition to real work execution with tasks, goals, and performance tracking.

Beehome

  • Separate tools for work execution and engagement
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Recognition disconnected from deliverables
  • Limited views for actual work planning
  • Workflow automation requires separate platforms

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • OKRs link directly to tasks with auto-rollup
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate busywork
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Beehome?

Beehome celebrates milestones. ClickUp helps teams reach them by unifying tasks, goals, docs, and collaboration so work moves from planning to shipped.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Beehome

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Performance Management
Goals with OKR tracking
Task-linked performance metrics
Custom Dashboards for performance reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with task linking
Connected Search across workspace
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments as action items
SyncUps for video meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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