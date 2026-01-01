ClickUp
Beehome
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with OKR tracking
Task-linked performance metrics
Custom Dashboards for performance reporting
Collaborative Docs with task linking
Connected Search across workspace
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments as action items
SyncUps for video meetings
AI writing assistant
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Free Forever plan