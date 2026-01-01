ClickUp
Beam AI
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI agents for autonomous task execution
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Recurring tasks
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Free Forever plan