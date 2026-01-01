The #1 Beam AI Alternative

Beam AI automates tasks. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute strategy without switching between specialized tools or managing fragmented workflows.
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Work that connects, not fragments

ClickUp vs Beam AI

Beam AI automates isolated workflows. ClickUp connects automation to execution so teams see how AI agents impact real project outcomes.

Beam AI

  • Specialized AI agents for isolated business functions
  • Limited project visibility across automated workflows
  • No native time tracking or resource management
  • Automation focused on task execution, not strategy
  • Pricing unclear for multi-agent deployments

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations that connect to tasks and workflows
  • Free plan includes unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Beam AI

Beam AI automates individual tasks. ClickUp connects automation to project execution, team collaboration, and strategic goals so you see how AI impacts outcomes.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Beam AI

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI agents for autonomous task execution
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Recurring tasks
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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