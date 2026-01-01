The #1 Base64.ai Alternative

Base64.ai processes documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and AI so teams collaborate on document workflows without switching between processing tools and project management platforms.
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ClickUp vs Base64.ai

Base64.ai excels at document processing but leaves teams juggling separate tools for collaboration, project tracking, and workflow management.

Base64.ai

  • Document processing requires separate project management tools
  • No native time tracking for processing workflows
  • Limited workflow automation beyond document ingestion
  • Collaboration happens outside the platform
  • Pay-per-page pricing adds up quickly at scale

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual document routing
  • Real-time collaboration with comments and @mentions
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Base64.ai

Base64.ai processes documents brilliantly but can't manage the projects around them. ClickUp combines document collaboration, task management, and AI in one workspace so teams execute faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Base64.ai

Document Processing & AI
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
Autonomous AI agents for workflow automation
OCR and document ingestion
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps) with screen recording (Clip)
Workflow Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Human-in-the-loop verification workflows
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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