ClickUp
Base64.ai
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
Autonomous AI agents for workflow automation
OCR and document ingestion
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps) with screen recording (Clip)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Human-in-the-loop verification workflows
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members