ClickUp
Bardeen
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Automation triggers and actions
Transparent per-user pricing (no credit limits)
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan