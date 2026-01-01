The #1 Bardeen Alternative

Bardeen automates browser tasks. ClickUp runs your work.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and AI so teams execute strategy without juggling browser extensions and credit limits.
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ClickUp vs Bardeen

Bardeen automates browser workflows with credits. ClickUp consolidates work surfaces so teams collaborate without tool sprawl.

Bardeen

  • Browser-based automation with credit consumption model
  • Limited to 80+ app integrations; requires separate tools for tasks and docs
  • Performance issues with large data sets and API responses
  • Steep learning curve for advanced use cases
  • Free plan caps at 100 credits per month

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions with transparent per-user pricing
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Bardeen

ClickUp delivers task management, collaboration, and automation in one platform. Bardeen focuses on browser workflows but lacks unified work surfaces.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Bardeen

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Automation triggers and actions
Transparent per-user pricing (no credit limits)
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT