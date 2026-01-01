The #1 B-CRM Alternative

B-CRM builds funnels. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between marketing tools and project platforms.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs B-CRM

B-CRM excels at sales funnels and marketing automation. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution for teams that need more than campaigns.

B-CRM

  • Sales funnels and landing pages with 1000+ templates
  • Email and SMS marketing with pre-built templates
  • Appointment scheduling with unlimited calendars
  • Workflow automations for content delivery and follow-ups
  • CRM with unlimited contacts and pipeline management

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Mind Map views for complex projects
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Native time tracking with reporting and Formula Fields
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when projects and execution live together?

B-CRM automates marketing workflows. ClickUp connects strategy to delivery with tasks, Goals, Dashboards, and real-time collaboration for teams managing complex projects.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

B-CRM

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Native time tracking with reporting
Marketing & Sales
Sales funnel builder with templates
Email and SMS marketing
CRM with pipeline management
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited members on free plan
Flexible guest permissions
Offline Mode
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