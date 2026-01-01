ClickUp
B-CRM
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat with channels
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Native time tracking with reporting
Sales funnel builder with templates
Email and SMS marketing
CRM with pipeline management
Unlimited members on free plan
Flexible guest permissions
Offline Mode