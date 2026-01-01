The #1 AyaNova Alternative

AyaNova tracks work orders. ClickUp runs your business.

Unite work orders, preventive maintenance, customer requests, and team collaboration in one platform—no separate portals or complex installations required.
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Built for field service teams who need more

ClickUp vs AyaNova

AyaNova handles work orders well but leaves gaps in collaboration, automation, and modern workflows. ClickUp fills them.

AyaNova

  • Work orders live in isolation from team communication
  • Preventive maintenance requires manual setup and tracking
  • Limited collaboration features for distributed teams
  • Customer portal requires separate subscription or license
  • Scheduling relies on manual technician assignment

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards eliminate separate tools
  • Recurring tasks automate preventive maintenance schedules
  • Custom Fields track parts, labor, travel time, and expenses
  • Forms let customers submit service requests directly
  • Timeline and Workload views schedule multi-technician jobs
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Why field service teams choose ClickUp over AyaNova

ClickUp combines work order management with real-time collaboration, automation, and visual planning—so service teams coordinate faster and deliver better customer experiences.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

AyaNova

Work Order Management
Custom task statuses for service workflows
Multi-activity work orders with multiple assignees
Task checklists for standardized procedures
Recurring tasks for preventive maintenance
Asset & Inventory Tracking
Equipment unit tracking with service history
Parts inventory tracking
Loan unit management
Time & Expense Tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Expense tracking with Money Custom Fields
Timesheet approvals
Scheduling & Resource Planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for visual scheduling
Workload view for capacity planning
Calendar view for appointment scheduling
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into the platform
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and guides
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for annotating images and videos
Clip for screen recording
Customer Management
Forms for customer service requests
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
Zoom integration for remote support
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
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