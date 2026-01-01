ClickUp
AyaNova
Custom task statuses for service workflows
Multi-activity work orders with multiple assignees
Task checklists for standardized procedures
Recurring tasks for preventive maintenance
Equipment unit tracking with service history
Parts inventory tracking
Loan unit management
Native time tracking with reporting
Expense tracking with Money Custom Fields
Timesheet approvals
Timeline (Gantt) view for visual scheduling
Workload view for capacity planning
Calendar view for appointment scheduling
Real-time Chat built into the platform
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and guides
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for annotating images and videos
Clip for screen recording
Forms for customer service requests
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Zoom integration for remote support
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited users