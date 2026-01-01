ClickUp
Axirum
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document version comparison
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI-powered document search
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types
Recurring tasks
100+ automation triggers and actions
Conditional approval routing
No-code automation builder
Requires custom development
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time reporting and dashboards
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Document capture and data extraction
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Goals linked to tasks with auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
Free Forever plan
Paid plans only
Flexible guest access