The #1 Axirum Alternative

Axirum automates documents. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and goals so teams execute faster without juggling separate document management and project tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Work beyond document routing

ClickUp vs Axirum

Axirum excels at invoice processing and contract workflows. ClickUp connects those documents to the tasks, timelines, and teams that deliver results.

Axirum

  • Document-centric platform focused on invoices and contracts
  • Limited project management views and task workflows
  • Workflow engine requires custom development for new processes
  • No native time tracking or team workload visibility
  • Separate tools needed for goals, chat, and collaboration

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations for approval routing and task assignments
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Goals linked to tasks with automatic progress rollup
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Axirum?

Axirum automates document capture and approval routing. ClickUp connects those documents to tasks, timelines, goals, and team collaboration so work moves from intake to delivery.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Axirum

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document version comparison
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI-powered document search
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types
Recurring tasks
Workflow Automations
100+ automation triggers and actions
Conditional approval routing
No-code automation builder
Requires custom development
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time reporting and dashboards
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Document capture and data extraction
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Goals & Strategy
Goals linked to tasks with auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Paid plans only
Flexible guest access
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