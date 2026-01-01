ClickUp
AWS for Data
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for pipeline planning
Workload view for team capacity
Recurring tasks for data pipelines
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Requires separate documentation tools
Docs linked directly to tasks
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Search within individual AWS services only
Real-time Chat with assigned messages
Requires separate communication tools
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Amazon Q AI assistant for data workflows
Workflow automations
Limited to data pipeline automation within AWS services
Custom Dashboards for project tracking
QuickSight for data visualization
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Offline Mode for work without connectivity
Requires internet connectivity for all operations
Flexible guest permissions for clients
Limited external access through IAM roles
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Pay-as-you-go pricing for all services