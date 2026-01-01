ClickUp
Avoma
AI meeting transcription
AI-generated meeting summaries
Custom AI note templates
AI-powered search across all work
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings with screen recording
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Advanced automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Auto-save notes to CRM
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members