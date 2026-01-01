The #1 Avoma Alternative

Avoma records meetings. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or paying per seat for basic features.
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ClickUp vs Avoma

Avoma captures conversations but leaves execution scattered. ClickUp connects meeting notes to tasks, goals, and delivery in one workspace.

Avoma

  • Meeting transcription and recording only; no task management
  • Paid seats required for core features like custom templates
  • Limited automation for meeting workflows
  • No native time tracking or project views
  • Requires separate tools for execution and delivery

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to streamline follow-ups and workflows
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Calendar
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Avoma?

ClickUp connects meeting insights to execution with tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards. Automate follow-ups, track time, and align teams without tool-switching or per-seat paywalls.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Avoma

AI & Meeting Intelligence
AI meeting transcription
AI-generated meeting summaries
Custom AI note templates
AI-powered search across all work
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings with screen recording
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Automation & Workflows
Advanced automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Auto-save notes to CRM
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT