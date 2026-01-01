ClickUp
AutoText
AI content generation
Collaborative Docs for briefs and guidelines
Content approval workflows
Proofing for visual feedback
Multi-platform social publishing
Calendar view for content schedules
Timeline (Gantt) for campaign planning
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments with action items
Flexible guest access for clients
Offline Mode
Users report internet dependency for syncing collections and accessing team workspaces
Task dependencies
Custom Fields for campaign tracking
Recurring tasks
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Free Forever plan
Users report paid enterprise version is expensive