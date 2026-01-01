The #1 AutoRaptor CRM Alternative

AutoRaptor tracks leads. ClickUp closes deals.

ClickUp unites lead tracking, sales automation, team chat, and performance reporting so dealerships close more deals without juggling multiple tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Trusted by the best
Built for dealerships that want more than lead lists

ClickUp vs AutoRaptor CRM

AutoRaptor focuses on automotive lead management. ClickUp delivers a complete workspace for sales, service, and operations teams.

AutoRaptor CRM

  • Automotive-specific lead tracking and opportunity management
  • Automated sales cadences for multi-channel follow-up
  • Separate tools for communication and reporting
  • Custom pricing based on user count and messaging volume
  • No free plan; contact sales for quote

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (Phone, Email, Money, Progress)
  • 100+ automations for follow-up sequences and lead routing
  • Real-time Chat, Docs, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Dashboards with live sales forecasting and pipeline reports
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Why dealerships choose ClickUp over AutoRaptor CRM

ClickUp combines CRM, project management, team collaboration, and AI-powered automation in one platform. Track leads, manage service tickets, coordinate inventory, and report on performance without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

AutoRaptor CRM

Lead & Opportunity Management
Custom CRM fields (Phone, Email, Money, Progress, Rating)
Lead search, filter, and sort
Custom pipeline stages with drag-and-drop
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Automation & AI
Automated follow-up sequences
AI writing assistant for emails and proposals
AI-powered Connected Search across tools
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time team Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with live data
Sales forecasting
Workload view for capacity planning
Time tracking with reporting
Views & Organization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
4-level hierarchy (Workspace > Space > List > Task)
Mobile & Offline Access
Mobile app (iOS & Android)
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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