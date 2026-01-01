ClickUp
AutoRaptor CRM
Custom CRM fields (Phone, Email, Money, Progress, Rating)
Lead search, filter, and sort
Custom pipeline stages with drag-and-drop
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Automated follow-up sequences
AI writing assistant for emails and proposals
AI-powered Connected Search across tools
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Real-time team Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards with live data
Sales forecasting
Workload view for capacity planning
Time tracking with reporting
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
4-level hierarchy (Workspace > Space > List > Task)
Mobile app (iOS & Android)
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Free Forever plan