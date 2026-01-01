ClickUp
Autonomous AP
Custom statuses for invoice stages
Automated invoice capture
Approval workflow automation
Formula Fields for calculations
Money Custom Fields
Task dependencies for approval chains
Timeline (Gantt) view for payment schedules
Workload view for team capacity
Real-time Chat for approvals
Collaborative Docs for vendor documentation
Whiteboards for process mapping
Custom Dashboards for AP metrics
Table view for spreadsheet-style work
Tasks in Multiple Lists
AI-powered Connected Search
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
No-code automation builder
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Guest access for vendors
Web, desktop, and mobile apps
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan