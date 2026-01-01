ClickUp
AUTOMY
Visual automation builder
Workflow templates
Webhook and API integrations
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document generation from templates
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assign Chat messages as action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Formula Fields for calculations
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Timesheet approvals
Unlimited users on free plan
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration