The #1 AUTOMY Alternative

AUTOMY automates workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs AUTOMY

AUTOMY automates processes but leaves execution scattered. ClickUp connects automation to real work surfaces.

AUTOMY

  • Workflow automation without integrated task management
  • No-code builder but limited collaboration surfaces
  • Monthly request limits restrict automation scale
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Requires paid plans for document generation

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations with visual workflow builder
  • Unlimited users and tasks on Free Forever plan
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with AUTOMY?

ClickUp connects automation to execution with tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards. Manage workflows and deliver results without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

AUTOMY

Workflow Automation
Visual automation builder
Workflow templates
Webhook and API integrations
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document generation from templates
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assign Chat messages as action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Formula Fields for calculations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Timesheet approvals
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited users on free plan
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT